Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Expands By 46.2%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SNMRY opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. Snam has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $12.68.
Snam Company Profile (Get Rating)
