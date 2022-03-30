Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Expands By 46.2%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMRY opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. Snam has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $12.68.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

