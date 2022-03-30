Short Interest in Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Expands By 45.6%

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the February 28th total of 116,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of SRZN opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88. Surrozen has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRZN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surrozen by 466.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

