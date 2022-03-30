Short Interest in Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Rises By 74.7%

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the February 28th total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

UBEOF opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. Ube Industries has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

Ube Industries Company Profile

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

