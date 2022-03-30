Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Rises By 100.0%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UMGP stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Universal Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

Universal Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Media Group, Inc engages in the business of media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. Universal Media Group was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

