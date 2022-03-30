Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Rises By 100.0%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
UMGP stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Universal Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.
Universal Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
