Short Interest in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Expands By 44.3%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,700 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the February 28th total of 379,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VIST opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. Vista Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $777.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.69.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 7.77%. Research analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.