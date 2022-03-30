Short Interest in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Declines By 39.0%

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the February 28th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EMD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. 218,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,425. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $52,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,306,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after acquiring an additional 61,039 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 141.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 78,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 45,775 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

