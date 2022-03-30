Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 90,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 540,751 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $76,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 94,338 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $120.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $211.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

