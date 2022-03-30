Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFT. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFT opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.