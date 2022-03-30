Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 52,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 141.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.11%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
