Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 52,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 141.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

