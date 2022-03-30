Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases 9,000 Shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in S&W Seed were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in S&W Seed by 276.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 33,291 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 56,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in S&W Seed by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SANW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 34.58% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

