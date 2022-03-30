Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 56.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,560,000 after buying an additional 49,836 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 178.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 35,926 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ecolab by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $182.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.74. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

