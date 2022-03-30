Sibanye Stillwater Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 23,245 call options on the company. This is an increase of 197% compared to the typical volume of 7,826 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

SBSW traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.64. 5,372,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $20.68.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4936 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

