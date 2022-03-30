Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives $22.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMEGF. HSBC lowered Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($32.97) to €28.00 ($30.77) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Siemens Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

SMEGF stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $37.15.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.