SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

SSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at $42,400,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at $5,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

