SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.
SSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.98.
About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)
SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIGNA Sports United (SSU)
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.