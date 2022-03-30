SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

SIGNA Sports United stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98. SIGNA Sports United has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth about $42,400,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $823,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

