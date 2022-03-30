Signaturefd LLC Acquires 3,024 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 564.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $3,331,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 301,432 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after buying an additional 137,697 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of UiPath by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,718 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 27,178 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $70,847,000. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PATH. Morgan Stanley raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UiPath from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.05.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $409,412.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 24,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,061,859.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,148.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.95.

UiPath Company Profile (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.