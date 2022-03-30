Signaturefd LLC Has $160,000 Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 109.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,724 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,288,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 658.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,328,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1,404.3% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 473,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,482,000 after purchasing an additional 442,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 41.57%.

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

