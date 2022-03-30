Signaturefd LLC Has $170,000 Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,907,000 after buying an additional 408,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,262,000 after buying an additional 96,378 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,481,000 after buying an additional 504,294 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,952,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,814,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,820,000 after buying an additional 53,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $138.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.06 and its 200-day moving average is $134.66. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

