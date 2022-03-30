Signaturefd LLC Has $179,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 15,018,014 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,119,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,424,000 after buying an additional 147,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,051,000 after buying an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,614,000 after buying an additional 257,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,647,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,615,000 after buying an additional 52,406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $122.06 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.36 and a 12-month high of $124.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

