Signaturefd LLC Has $189,000 Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 35,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in NewMarket by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEU opened at $329.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.22. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $296.05 and a 52-week high of $394.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $576.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 47.78%.

NEU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

