Signaturefd LLC Has $189,000 Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEU. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEU shares. StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $329.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $296.05 and a 1 year high of $394.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.22.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $576.57 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 8.10%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

