Signaturefd LLC Has $208,000 Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Logitech International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Logitech International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOGI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $140.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average is $82.09.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

