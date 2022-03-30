Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Silicom were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SILC. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Silicom by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Silicom by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50. Silicom Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.24 million, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.21%.

SILC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

