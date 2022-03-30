Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,623,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 661.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SI opened at $160.52 on Wednesday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.78 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.46.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.45.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

