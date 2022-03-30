Silvergate Capital Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.45.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $160.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.46. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $80.78 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SI. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after purchasing an additional 502,455 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,755,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,059,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after purchasing an additional 362,164 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,174,000 after purchasing an additional 331,474 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

