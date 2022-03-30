Single Point Partners LLC Acquires 9,255 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.53. 1,544,199 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.