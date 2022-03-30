Single Point Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $46.89. The company had a trading volume of 23,389,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,252,367. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.