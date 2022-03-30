Single Point Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,811 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,845,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,025. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.78. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.94 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

