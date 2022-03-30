Single Point Partners LLC Makes New $26.58 Million Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 232,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,580,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 7.1% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $107.15. 11,543,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,997,972. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.64. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.97 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

