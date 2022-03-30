SkillSoft (SKIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SKIL stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. SkillSoft has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

Get SkillSoft alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SkillSoft by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after buying an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SkillSoft by 2,480.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 621,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SkillSoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SkillSoft by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 82,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkillSoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkillSoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About SkillSoft (Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.