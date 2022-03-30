SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $42.48

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.48, but opened at $41.00. SM Energy shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 18 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on SM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 820.76 and a beta of 5.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $392,160.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,925 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 306.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 386,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 291,724 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 43.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 35.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $6,281,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

