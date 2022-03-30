Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Sand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Smart Sand from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

SND opened at $3.36 on Friday. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $150.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 40.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smart Sand will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $149,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $27,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,008 shares of company stock worth $414,029. 50.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

