Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.700-$-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.11 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.180 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of SMAR stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $56.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,323. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.82 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.54.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,169 shares of company stock worth $9,289,928. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

