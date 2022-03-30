Smith & Nephew plc to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.288 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Smith & Nephew has a payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Smith & Nephew to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

Several analysts have commented on SNN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.02) to GBX 1,442 ($18.89) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth $845,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 20,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

