Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $59.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNAP. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Snap from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.31.

NYSE SNAP opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19. Snap has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,536,012.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock valued at $47,574,738.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

