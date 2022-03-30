Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.79

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.79 and last traded at $84.65, with a volume of 11768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.73.

SQM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 38.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 362,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after buying an additional 100,655 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after buying an additional 569,660 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 13,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 85,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 17,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

