SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $328.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $324.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.94. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,945 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

