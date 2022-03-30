SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.85

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.85 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 34.75 ($0.46). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 34.35 ($0.45), with a volume of 1,594,821 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 44 ($0.58) target price on shares of SolGold in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.20. The firm has a market cap of £798.25 million and a PE ratio of -31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.59, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 8.21.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

