SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SomaLogic updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SLGC stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. SomaLogic has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth about $219,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. started coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

