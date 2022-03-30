Sowa Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,944 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,115 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.6% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 114,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,711,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,076,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $233,353,000 after buying an additional 54,660 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 15,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $7.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.12. 8,032,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,158,119. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $436.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,783 shares of company stock worth $7,489,733. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

