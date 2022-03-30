SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Sets New 1-Year High at $139.73

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $139.73 and last traded at $137.31, with a volume of 54509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 4,929.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,087,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,587,000 after buying an additional 5,966,290 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,105,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,990,000 after buying an additional 384,869 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 935,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,667,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 199,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,290,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 88,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after buying an additional 42,078 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

