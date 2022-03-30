Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SPRO opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $265.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $1,448,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 183,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,550 over the last ninety days. 13.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 19,406 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after buying an additional 41,264 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the period. 59.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

About Spero Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.