Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.440-$-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.75 million.Spire Global also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.
Spire Global stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Spire Global has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67.
Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Spire Global by 13,117.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 428.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 30,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Spire Global
Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers access to datasets and insights about Earth enabling organizations to make decisions. The company collects data relating to aviation, weather, maritime, and earth intelligence and gives to commercial and government organizations.
