Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.01)-0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $300-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.06 million.Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.010 EPS.

SPWH traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,007. The company has a market capitalization of $533.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $18.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $416.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPWH. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,020,000 after buying an additional 111,819 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,367.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 75,254 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse (Get Rating)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.