Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS) Short Interest Update

Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Springwater Special Situations in the third quarter valued at $2,200,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Springwater Special Situations in the third quarter valued at $5,988,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Springwater Special Situations in the third quarter valued at $2,377,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Springwater Special Situations in the third quarter valued at $1,202,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Springwater Special Situations in the third quarter valued at $215,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SWSS opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81. Springwater Special Situations has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Springwater Special Situations Corp. is based in New York.

