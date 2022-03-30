Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the February 28th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUND. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 86.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 58.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUND opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $9.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.1359 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

