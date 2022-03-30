SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.38 Million

Analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) to post $104.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.50 million and the lowest is $104.30 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $90.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $443.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.50 million to $444.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $509.43 million, with estimates ranging from $507.00 million to $511.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPSC. JMP Securities cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $44,945,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,189,000 after buying an additional 174,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPSC traded up $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,620. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 110.59 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

