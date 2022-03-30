SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.38 Million

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Rating) to post $104.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.50 million and the lowest is $104.30 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $90.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $443.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.50 million to $444.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $509.43 million, with estimates ranging from $507.00 million to $511.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPSC. JMP Securities cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $44,945,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,189,000 after buying an additional 174,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPSC traded up $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,620. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 110.59 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.