S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Gap Down to $30.71

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.71, but opened at $29.56. S&T Bancorp shares last traded at $30.55, with a volume of 222 shares trading hands.

STBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $9,792,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 125,492 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 45,803 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 36.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 45,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.