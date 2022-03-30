Stakenet One Day Volume Tops $1,623.00 (XSN)

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Stakenet has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $1,623.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 129,163,880 coins and its circulating supply is 125,624,836 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

