Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) PT Lowered to GBX 225

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 271 ($3.55) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Standard Life Aberdeen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 315 ($4.13) to GBX 245 ($3.21) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Life Aberdeen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $233.33.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of SLFPF stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.